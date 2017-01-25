NEWS |

 
Three metro stations closed over the weekend

TAGS: Transport

The Athens metro stations of Omonia (Line 1 and 2), Larissis Station and Dafni (Line 2) will be closed over the weekend as transport authorities install turnstiles to prevent fare dodging.

Trains will pass through the stations but without stopping.

