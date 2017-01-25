Dijsselbloem: 'Trust still a key issue'

Trust in the stability of the Greek economy remains weak, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has said adding that the country’s left-led government must intensify efforts to rebuild the crisis-hit economy.



“Greece has more fundamental issues, economic and institutional, and here trust is still a key issue. Trust between euro member states but also trust of consumers and investors in the stability of the Greek economy,” Dijsselbloem said during a speech at “The Future of Europe” event at the European Council on Tuesday.



“Since we hit rock bottom in the summer of 2015 we have entered into a constructive dialogue with the Greek authorities in the third program. Growth has returned and work is progressing, though not as fast as many would want, the Greek government included,” he said.