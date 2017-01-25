Last year’s announcement by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about reduced social security contributions by young scientists for their first five years at work is proving a trap: After the expiry of the five years they will have to pay retroactively and with interest all the contributions they did not pay in the first five-year period of their career, according to a circular issued on Tuesday by the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

This is not the only example of revealed extra burden on workers, as the various circulars on social security contributions according to the law introduced by former labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos are coming thick and fast. They unveil the size of contribution hikes and the traps for various categories of workers.

Regarding the burden on freelance workers and the self-employed, Tuesday’s circular introduces a flat rate of contributions amounting to 20 percent of revenues going for their pension fund and 6.95 percent going toward healthcare.

It also clarifies that deductions for former members of the freelance workers’ fund (OAEE) will further include another 10 euros per month that go to the Manpower Organization (OAED).

The limits set to monthly contributions are set at a minimum of 167.95 euros and a maximum of 1,589.49 euros.

Lawyers in particular will pay as contribution to their social security fund a 20 percent share of their minimum payment recorded on their advance cash receipt vouchers. Crucially, even those who have temporarily suspended their activity will still have to pay monthly contributions amounting to the minimum level established.