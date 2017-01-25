Akinci insists on Turkish troops being stationed on Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has repeated his demand that Turkish troops be stationed on Cyprus following a potential deal to reunite the Mediterranean island.

In an interview with Turkish news channel NTV, Akinci said that insistence of Greek Cypriots on “zero guarantees and zero troops” was blocking progress towards an agreement.

Although Turkish Cypriot negotiators had proposed a model on security and guarantees, he said, “there was no response from the Greek Cypriot side.”

Turkey has 30,000 troops in northern Cyprus. The Greek Cypriots want the guarantor system dismantled, calling it an anachronism which could keep the island under the perpetual influence of Turkey. Turkish Cypriots want Turkish guarantees to continue.