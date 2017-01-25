Supreme Court’s plenary on issue of age limit postponed

Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou has decided to indefinitely postpone an administrative plenary session for Thursday that was set to discuss an initiative to extend the age limit for judges beyond the current maximum of 67 years.

The move has met with strong reactions from the main union representing Greek judges, the political opposition and Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis. The plenary was officially suspended due to technicalities, but analysts attribute the decision to recent developments.



At 66, Thanou would be obliged to retire this year under the current provisions of the Constitution.