Jaimeo Brown Transcendence | Athens | January 27

The Onassis Cultural Center, familiarly known as Stegi, will be hosting Jaimeo Brown Transcendence on Friday, January 27, a project featuring drummer, composer, educator and activist Jaimeo Brown (who has worked with Stevie Wonder and Carlos Santana, among others), producer and guitarist Chris Sholar (Kanye West, Jay Z) and Jaleel Shaw (Chick Corea, Dave Holland) on alto sax. The show is billed as a dialogue between art and history, centered around modern reworkings of archival recordings featuring jazz, hip-hop and black work songs. Starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 20 euros (16 euros reduced, special rates for groups).

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr