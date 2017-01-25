Ardan Ozmenoglu | Athens | January 26 - February 25

Nitra Gallery launches its Athens annex with a solo exhibition by Turkish conceptual artist Ardan Ozmenoglu at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26. The show, “What's the Time in Istanbul,” touches upon the themes of identity and national self-understanding and is inspired by the volatile situation in Turkey following last year's failed coup. The 38-year-old artist, who recently relocated from Istanbul to Brooklyn, works with a wide range of media, such as large-scale glass sculptures, neon lighting and post-it notes – the medium she has used for her latest show. The exhibition runs through February 25. Nitra Gallery is the evolution of Atrion, which was founded in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in 1994. In 2013, the helm passed to Aliki Tsirliagkou, as Atrion became Nitra and moved to the capital’s Roman Agora neighborhood.

Nitra Gallery, 34 Alopekis, tel 213.043.6697, www.nitragallery.com