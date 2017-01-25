Konstantinos Vita | Athens | January 26 & February 2

Respected electronic composer and musician Konstantinos Vita will be treating his audience at Six Dogs to unreleased original material as well as older favorites at two gigs on Thursdays January 26 and February 2. The work of the former Stereo Nova frontman has been described by critics and electronic poetry and audial landscapes, qualities the artist will be bringing to both two-hour shows. Shows start at 9 p.m. and admission costs 12 euros in advance (online from www.viva.gr) and 14 at the door.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510, sixdogs.gr