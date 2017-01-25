Homeless man admits to killing man found in dumpster

A homeless man whose body was found in a street garbage dumpster in the Aghios Dimitrios area of Athens on January 12 had been strangled by a fellow homeless man, police said on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, the 73-year-old victim had been given shelter by the 59-year-old culprit in an abandoned building which he used as a temporary lodging. But the suspect strangled his victim and disposed of his body in a nearby street dumpster.

The suspect told police that he killed the man because of his allegedly rude and aggressive behavior.

The 59-year-old faces the charge of murder with malice aforethought.