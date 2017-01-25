Terror group claims string of attacks, issues threats

Guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire has claimed responsibility for six arson attacks, on banks, a security firm and diplomatic vehicles, in a statement posted on an anarchist website.

The group, several members of which are currently in prison, said they carried out the attacks, all in Athens, to express solidarity with Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of Revolutionary Struggle, another terrorist group, and Constantina Athanasopoulou, an alleged accomplice of Roupa.

Both women were arrested earlier this month and are in Korydallos Prison.

In the statement, Conspiracy also issued threats against lawyers and prosecutors, saying, “Don’t think we’ve forgotten about you.”