Farmers block highway in northern Greece

Farmers angered by hikes in taxes, gas prices and social security contributions on Thursday shut the Serres-Thessaloniki national road at the junction of Lefkonas, in northern Greece.



Meanwhile, police was trying to prevent about dozens of farmers from driving their tractors to the Promachonas checkpoint on the border with Bulgaria.



“We are determined, we shall break the police blockade and reach Promachonas,” union leader Stereos Litsas told state news agency ANA-MPA.