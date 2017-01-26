Tsakalotos to meet Schaeuble ahead of Eurogroup meeting

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is expected to meet with his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble at 3.30 p.m. before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers – also known as the Eurogroup – at 4 p.m. in Brussels on Thursday.



Earlier Thursday, Tsakalotos was scheduled to meet with Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Euro Working Group (EWG) head Thomas Wieser. Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis was also expected to attend talks.



Finance ministers are expected to discuss progress in Greece’s bailout review.



An unidentified eurozone official told Reuters there was “a good chance” they could agree to send negotiators back to Athens so that a deal approving completion of the latest bailout reforms could be reached in February.

