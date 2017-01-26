NEWS |

 
Supreme Court rules against extradition of four Turkish servicemen

TAGS: Justice, Diplomacy

The country’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against the extradition of four of the eight Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece in a helicopter in the wake of a failed military coup in July.

A decision on the other four soldiers was pending.

