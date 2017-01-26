Supreme Court rejects extradition request for all eight Turkish servicemen
Online
The country’s Supreme Court has rejected the extradition request for all eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in a helicopter in the wake of a failed military coup in July.
Presiding judge Giorgos Sakkas, reading out the decision on Thursday, said the eight were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to their home country.