Lohengrin | Athens | January 27 & 29, February 1, 3 & 5

The Greek National Opera presents a new production of Richard Wagner’s “Lohengrin” in association with National Theater Wales and Theatr Wielki – Polish National Opera. The cast feature Tasos Apostolou and Petros Magoulas alternating in the role of the King, Peter Wedd as Lohengrin, Jolana Fogasova and Iulia Isaev as Elsa, Dimitri Platanias and Valentin Vasiliu as Telramund and Martina Dike and Julia Souglakou as Ortrud. The opera features the National Opera Orchestra and Choir led by Myron Michalidis. Shows take place on January 27 and 29, and February 1, 3 and 5, starting at 6.30 p.m. Admission ranges from 22 to 80 euros (15 euros for students). Tickets are on sale at the Olympia Theater (59-61 Academias, tel 210.366.2100) and the Athens Concert Hall box office.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr