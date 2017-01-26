Two post office holdups in one day net robbers around 14,000 euros

Two armed raids on Hellenic Post (ELTA) branches in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Thursday led to robbers fleeing with some 14,000 euros in cash.

The first heist was carried out shortly before 8 a.m. in the neighborhood of Ambelokipi by two gunmen who grabbed 5,000 euros from cashiers and fled on a motorcycle.

The second, which took place at around noon, also involved two perpetrators, who fled with 9,000 euros on a motorcycle, most likely the same two gunmen, according to police sources.