Education Ministry launches Holocaust awareness campaign

In a bid to raise awareness about the Holocaust, an agreement was signed on Thursday by the Education Ministry, the Jewish Museum of Greece and the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center that provides for the launch of an education program for Greek teachers.

“The agreement complements the efforts and the initiatives of educators to deal with the problems stemming from the intolerance that frequently surrounds us,” said Education Minister Costas Gavroglou at the signing, also attended by Israel’s Ambassador to Greece Irit Ben-Abba.