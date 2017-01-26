A bitter letdown

The government’s choices for the management of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, possibly the biggest public benefit project Greece has seen since the start of the crisis, are not only deeply disappointing but are also cause for concern.



Any reasonable and well-meaning citizen would have expected the government to select people for the posts based on the public interest, not in order to provide cronies with cushy jobs. The SNFCC project, as we have repeatedly stressed, belongs to the Greek people, not to political parties or unscrupulous politicians.



This cultural center represents an amazing opportunity – both by its existence and by how it is run – for the country to show that it is capable of turning over a new leaf, that it respects meritocracy and excellence.

If the government is so eager to find its cronies a job, it should look elsewhere.