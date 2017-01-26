Attica is not the only Greek region where drivers frequently get less gasoline at the pump than the amounts they pay for.

A December survey by the National Technical University of Athens conducted in Thessaloniki, Patra and Volos showed that one in nine gas stations (11 percent) pumped up to 10 percent less fuel into their customers’ vehicles than what they paid for.

The other 89 percent showed variations up to the limit accepted by the state (plus or minus 0.5 percent).

A previous survey in Attica in November identified 14.5 percent of fuel stations in violation of the rules.