Olympiakos's Panayiotis Retsos flies during the game with Aris.

Karim Ansarifard spared Olympiakos a Greek Cup loss at second-division club Aris on Wednesday, while AEK and PAOK won in other midweek games in the competition’s third round.

In his first game since moving to Piraeus from Panionios, Iran forward Ansarifard scored a late equalizer for Olympiakos for a 1-1 final score at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium in Thessaloniki.

Aris led via Luka Milunovic but when it was left with 10 men due to a red card shown to Vassilis Rovas it conceded a goal that puts Olympiakos on the driving seat ahead of next week’s return leg in Piraeus.

Another former Panionios player, Tasos Bakasetas scored AEK’s goal at its 1-0 victory at Levadiakos on Wednesday, in the first leg of their tie in the round of 16.

On Thursday PAOK beat Panetolikos in the second leg of their tie, this time 4-1 in Thessaloniki, to advance to the Cup’s quarterfinals (6-1 on aggregate).

In other Cup games this week Xanthi downed OFI 1-0, Lamia drew 2-2 with Atromitos and Platanias took a 1-0 lead over PAS Giannina in first-leg games, while Asteras Tripolis defeated Trikala 1-0 in the second leg to advance on a 3-0 aggregate score.

In a Super League game on Wednesday bottom club Iraklis won 2-0 at Veria.