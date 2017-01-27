Ankara sends Athens second extradition demand for officers

Just a day after Greece's Supreme Court rejected its demand for the return of eight Turkish soldiers, Ankara on Friday issued a new demand for their extradition, according to CNN Turk.

The court had highlighted the risk of the officers' rights "being violated or reduced regardless of the degree of guilt or the gravity of the crimes they are accused of.”

Ankara had been quick to react with Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it would use “all legal instruments against this decision of the Greek judiciary." It added that “the implications on our bilateral relations, our cooperation against terrorism and other common cooperation in bilateral/multilateral matters of this decision, which we consider has been taken for political motives, will also be comprehensively evaluated.”

“Greece, an ally and a neighboring country, refrains from fulfilling the minimum requirements of combating terrorism and crime,” it said.