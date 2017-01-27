NEWS |

 
NEWS

ND spokesman Georgiadis apologizes for anti-Semitic comments in past

Prominent New Democracy MP and party vice-president Adonis Georgiadis on Friday posted a statement on Facebook to apologize to the Jewish people for his intolerance towards them in the past and for his antisemitic views.

"In the past I had shared and tolerated the opinions of people that showed disrespect toward my Jewish fellow citizens and for this reason I feel the need to apologize to the Jewish Community," Georgiadis wrote on the occasion of Holocaust Memorial day.

As a member of the far-right Popular Orthodox Rally party, prior to his presence in ND, Georgiadis was widely accused anti-Semitism.  

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 