Our Planet | Athens | January 28 - September

The Museum of Children’s Art launches “From My Microcosm to Our Planet,” an exhibition curated by Iris Kritikou of 122 paintings and 3D works by children, dating from 1945 to 2016, dedicated to the notion of coexistence, on Saturday, January 28, at 11 a.m. Two workshops for children and their parents will also take place on the opening day, on the subject of Saint-Exupery’s novella “The Little Prince.” The exhibition is sponsored by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Museum of Children’s Art, 9 Kodrou, Plaka, tel 210.331.2621, www.childrensartmuseum.gr