Chinese New Year | Athens | January 28 & 29

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center celebrates Chinese New Year this weekend with workshops on how to make paper dragons and paper lanterns and two film screenings. In the first workshop, which starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, children aged 4-8 will construct a traditional Chinese paper dragon. On the same day, starting at 7.30 p.m., there will be a screening of the 2011 martial arts drama “Dragon,” directed by Peter Chan. At 5 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a workshop for adults on how to make paper lanterns, while “The Grandmaster,” a 2013 film on the life of Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man, will be screened at 7.30 p.m. Admission to all events is free of charge, while the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center has a minibus running regular routes from the Syngrou-Fix metro station, starting 30 minutes before every event and leaving 30 minutes after.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, tel 216.809.1001, www.snf.org