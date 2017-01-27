Skeleton Woman | Athens | January 28

Dance group Kymatomorfi presents “Skeleton Woman,” a show based on an ancient northern European folk legend about the unlikely relationship between a fisherman and a woman doomed to spend eternity at the bottom of the sea. The show, directed by Mary Pappa and choreographed by lead dancer Melina Argyriou, will be performed for one night only, on Saturday, January 28, at the Trianon theater, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 10 euros and can be purchased in advance from Public, Seven Spots, Reload, Evripidis and Media Markt stores and EKO/BP gas stations, online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.

Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos & Patission, tel 210.821.5469