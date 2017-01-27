Tonino Carotone & Locomondo | Athens | January 28

Basque singer-songwriter Tonino Carotone and local act Locomondo meet on stage at the Diogenis Studio in Athens on Saturday, January 28. The event is part of the ongoing Athens Music Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit the homeless shelter of the City of Athens (KYADA), as well as community projects by the municipalities of Nea Smyrni and Glyfada. Starts at 9 p.m. Admission ranges from 10 to 30 euros. Tickets can be purchased at Germanos and Cosmote stores and online at www.diogenis.gr and buy.tickethour.com.

Diogenis Studio, 259 Syngrou & Amphitheas, Nea Smyrni, tel 210.942.5754