Nicole Fontaine | Athens | January 31

The French Institute in Athens will be hosting a lecture by former European Parliament president Nicole Fontaine, who held the post from 1999 to 2002, co-organized by the Constantinos Karamanlis Institute for Democracy.

The lawyer and politician will speak on the subject “Europe After Brexit: How to Reinvent the Project of a Europe with Unity and Solidarity” The lecture starts at 7.30 p.m. and will be in French with simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission is free of charge.

French Institute, 13 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr