‘Corrupt’ police officer released on 10,000-euro bail

A police officer accused of taking bribes was released on bail of 10,000 euros on Friday.

The suspect, an Attica traffic police sergeant, is accused of taking a 2,000-euro bribe from a tanker truck owner in exchange for making traffic violation fines worth 10,500 euros go away and returning the license of one of his vehicles.

The officer denies all charges.

A fellow police officer is also being charged as an accomplice, while a motorcycle repair shop owner is accused of acting as a go-between.