Grasping the basics

It’s two years since Greece’s left-led government came to power. However, it still appears incapable of reading the international mood ahead of crucial negotiations.

Its incompetence was on full display again at Thursday’s meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels. Greek officials failed to realize that they would be faced with a united front from the nation’s partners and lenders. It’s hard to say what their expectations were based on.

If they still haven’t grasped the basics after all the country has been through, then an accident is not at all unlikely.