Teachers complain about freezing classrooms

The majority of Greece’s schools are not adequately heated, leaving students and staff having to sit through freezing classes, the teachers’ federation DOE has claimed in a letter asking for more funds from the Interior Ministry.

The group said that the existing funding is not enough to cover the cost of heating schools from an hour before classes begin until the last students and staff have left, adding that cold temperatures pose a health hazard.

A wave of bad weather last month saw several schools and even a university staying closed during the coldest days because of inadequate heating.

Authorities have also received complaints from workers at the Attica Regional Authority in regard to the conditions at two buildings housing Education Ministry services. In one of them, workers claim to be bringing in their own heaters after the central system broke down. In the other, there have been reports of cracked floors and leaky ceilings.