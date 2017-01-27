Holocaust Remembrance Day marked in Athens

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in the Greek capital to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday. In a related event, an exhibition opened at the Zappeio Mansion on Friday, with 350 photographs and other archival material depicting the brutalities suffered by the country’s Jews in World War II, as well as unsung heroes in the effort to protect them. The material has been donated by the Jewish Museum of Greece and the exhibition runs through February 3. [Eurokinissi]