Dubai-based carrier Emirates is in advanced negotiations with MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports, regarding the creation of an air link to the Mediterranean for cruise passengers coming from Asia.

The initiative was announced just days after Emirates announced it will be launching a new daily service from Dubai to the New York area’s Newark Airport via Athens from March 12. Talks include the coordination of promotional activity in Asia for Mediterranean cruise destinations, and will soon involve the Med’s major cruise operators.

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) is participating in the talks with its new owner Cosco, which is expected to help in opening the Chinese market for the region.

MedCruise president Kristijan Pavic told Kathimerini that efforts are expected to start bearing fruit in 2018, as it will take some time both for the marketing campaign to take off and for all the adjustments to be made for the cruise liners’ new passengers.

The issue will be discussed further at the annual international cruise fair in Miami, Florida, in mid-March, with the participation of Greek port and tourism authorities.