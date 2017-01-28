Second man dies at Lesvos migrant camp

A 46-year-old Syrian man was found dead in his tent in the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos on Saturday morning. He was the second person to die at the facility last week, after the death of a 22-year-old Egyptian man a few days earlier.

The deaths have highlighted the poor conditions that refugees face at camps on the Greek islands, especially during the current cold weather.

The government is making efforts to create new facilities and move some migrants to the mainland but the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees accused Athens last week of failing to respond to its proposals about improving conditions at the existing camps.