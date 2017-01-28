Roadblocks set up along national highways

Farmers protesting a range of issues, including social security reforms, continued roadside protests on Saturday.

They parked their tractors alongside the national highway leading to the Evzones border post and the Malgara toll post in northern Greece.

Farmers in this part of the country are also expected to assemble a roadblock near Makedonia Airport in Thessaloniki on Monday.

Farmers in central and western Greece also joined the protests over the weekend, vowing that they would not be stopped by police efforts to prevent their tractors reaching the highways.