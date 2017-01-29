World Jewish Congress chief hails Greek-Israeli relations

Greece is a key player in the Mediterranean and the strengthening of ties with Israel on a political and military level is an important development given the rise of Islamic terrorism, according to Ronald Lauder, the president of World Jewish Congress, who visited Athens on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In an interview with Kathimerini’s Sunday’s edition, Lauder noted the rise of nationalism, and anti-Semitism which, he said, is not just a threat to minorities but to society at large.

Lauder said the proliferation of far-right groups in Europe, including Golden Dawn in Greece which openly professes its hatred of Jews and Israel, has taken on alarming proportions.

He also noted a rise in anti-Semitism among Muslim migrants in Europe, as well as among traditional European newspapers and even Britain’s Labour party.