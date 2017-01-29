All teams following Olympiakos drew in the weekend’s Super League action, meaning that the Reds, who won on Sunday at Veria, have opened their lead to 13 points with 12 games left to play.

The crisis among all its main rivals (Panathinaikos, AEK and to a lesser extent PAOK), has allowed a rather mediocre Olympiakos this year to dominate the league, while unheralded Panionios and Xanthi share the second spot for one more week.

Just before swapping the Greek Super League for the Premier League, Serb midfielder Luka Milivojevic scored Olympiakos’s winner in the 2-1 triumph of the Reds at Veria, after Jeffrey Sarpong had equalized Costas Fortounis’s opener.

Xanthi and AEK shared a goalless draw on Saturday, finishing the game with 10 men each, while Panionios drew 1-1 at Asteras Tripolis.

Panathinaikos was unable to beat struggling Levadiakos at home (0-0) on Sunday, leading to loud protests by its fans and to coach Marinos Ouzounidis stating on camera that many things will change, confirming the effort for the return of striker Viktor Klonaridis from French club Lens.

PAOK had a good result on Sunday as despite playing with 10 men from a first-half red card to Stefanos Athanasiadis, Yiannis Mystakidis scored for the Thessaloniki club’s 1-0 win at Panetolikos.

In other games Platanias defeated Kerkyra 2-1, Atromitos drew 1-1 with PAS Giannina, as did Iraklis with Larissa.