Second night of Molotov attacks on police in downtown Athens

Riot police in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia came under fire from self-styled anarchists for a second night on Sunday.

For about two hours from 11.30 p.m., a riot squad outside the offices of the PASOK party was pelted with Molotov cocktails and rocks in successive attacks by groups of young hooded men.

Sunday’s incident came after a similar attack on police posted outside the Culture Ministry building on Bouboulinas Street, also in Exarchia, on Saturday night.

No injuries were reported in either incident and there have been no arrests in connection with the violence, though police on Monday they are looking for suspects.