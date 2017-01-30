NASA astronaut tweets greeting to Greece, says space station visible on Monday

Ignazio Magnani's photograph of the Rio-Antirrio bridge, as seen from his unique vantage point.

NASA’s space station will be visible to the naked eye from all around Greece at 6.42 p.m. local time on Monday, an astronaut on the international mission tweeted earlier in the day.

Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani posted a photograph of the Rio-Antirrio bridge in western Greece on Monday morning and a greeting to Greece, saying that the space station will be in view briefly later in the day.

“Yia sas Hellas! The Space Station is visible to the naked eye at 18:42 everywhere in Elllada,” Magnani wrote on Twitter.