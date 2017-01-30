Third man reported dead at Lesvos’s Moria migrant camp

A third man has died in less than a week at the Moria migrant processing center on the Aegean island of Lesvos, it was reported on Monday.

The man, who was found outside his tent, has been tentatively identified as a Pakistani national aged around 20.

His death comes on top of that of a 45-year-old Syrian on Saturday and a 22-year-old Egyptian last Tuesday, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.

A coroner’s examination of the first two bodies was unable to confirm the cause of the death and further tests will be carried out to determine whether the men died from inhaling smoke from a wood-burning stove or some other substance.

Humanitarian groups have repeatedly decried conditions at the camp, where thousands of refugees and migrants live in shelters that are inadequate to protect them from winter weather.