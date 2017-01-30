Dine Athens | Athens | February 1-12

Diners Club and Alpha Bank present the second installment of Dine Athens from Wednesday, February 1, to Sunday, February 12, a culinary event offering discounts and special menus at 120 select restaurants around the capital. The fixed-price menus are set at 15, 30 and 60 euros, and Diners Card holders are entitled to an additional 10 percent discount. The list of restaurants includes award-winners, newcomers and all-time classics, including Vassilenas, L'Abreuvoir, Black Duck, Cookoovaya, CTC, the Electra Metropolis Roof Garden, Hytra, La Pantera Negra, Matsuhisa and much more. For details, log on to www.dineathens.gr.