House speaker sends condolences over deadly mosque shooting in Quebec

Greece’s Parliamentary speaker sent condolences to his Canadian counterpart on Monday over Sunday’s deadly attack on a Quebec mosque.

“On behalf of the Hellenic Parliament and myself personally, I would like to express outrage at the terrorist attack in Quebec,” House speaker Nikos Voutsis wrote to his Canadian counterpart, Geoff Regan.

“We unequivocally condemn all acts of terrorism and please convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Voutsis said.

Six people were killed and eight injured on Sunday night when gunmen opened fire in Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, where about 40 people were gathered for evening prayers.

Two people have been arrested, Canadian media reported on Monday.