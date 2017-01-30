Cosmote TV passes 500,000-subscriber milestone

Cosmote TV, Greece’s biggest pay-TV platform in terms of customers, confirmed on Monday it has exceeded 500,000 subscribers, a figure that just a few months ago only rival Nova had reached, before losing ground to the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary.

Cosmote TV also announced it will soon launch its “multi-room service” for subscribers via satellite, providing the option of viewing multiple channels on different TV sets, while adding that existing services will be enriched with new applications such as WiFi connectivity for Cosmote TV decoders, and companion device applications for tablets and smartphones.