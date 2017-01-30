Radioactive waste turned away from Athens landfill

Authorities raised the alarm after radioactive waste was detected on a truck near Athens, the Environment Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it was informed on Sunday that a container transporting waste from the VIOPA industrial park in Keratea, eastern Attica, to the landfill at Fyli, west of Athens, was emitting radioactive iodine, picked up by sensors at the landfill.

The truck was not allowed to unload the waste, and was instead ordered to return to Keratea.

Environment inspectors said on Monday there was no danger to public health.