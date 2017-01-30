Protesting youths occupy Athens newspaper offices

A group of 30 to 40 people belonging to an anti-establishment group stormed and occupied the Athens offices of the SYRIZA-affiliated Avgi newspaper late on Monday.

The incident followed another one earlier in the day when members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group barged into the Labor Ministry, shouting slogans and scattering flyers protesting pension cuts and social security hikes.

Police were called to the ministry shortly before 2 p.m. as youths ran amok through the building and 15 suspects were detained for questioning.

The group posted a message on an anarchist website claiming it had organized the earlier protest because the “Labor Ministry is the main conductor belt via which these decisions are transferred to the populace.”

“There is no reason why we should watch the same scene repeating itself. Institutions, government, opposition, [bailout] review, new measures. There is no reason why we should even take this piece of shadow theater seriously,” the message added.

The incident followed attacks with Molotov cocktails against riot police units in the Exarchia district of the capital by self-styled anarchists at the weekend.

No injuries were reported in any of the incident.