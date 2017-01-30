Greeks’ taxpaying capacity has been exhausted, leading to 13.9 billion euros in unpaid taxes last year alone, according to data issued on Monday by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue.

This has taken the number of taxpayers with expired debts to the state to 4.14 million, almost half of the total.

All together, the arrears from all previous years come to 95.3 billion, more than half of the country’s gross domestic product, and that does not include indirect taxes for third parties, unpaid rents, debts to customs authorities etc.