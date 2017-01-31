Greece sets March 24 bid deadline for Thessaloniki port sale

Greece has given investors until March 24 to submit binding bids for a majority stake in its second biggest port, Thessaloniki Port, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The sale of the 67 percent stake in the port is a key term of the country's current EU/IMF international bailout, the third since 2010.

“The board of the privatizations agency decided that the binding bids for the port will be submitted on March 24,” said an official from the agency who declined to be named.

Past deadlines for the submission of binding bids have been pushed backed several times due to differences over the amount of mandatory investments.

[Reuters]