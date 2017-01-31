Police to display stolen valuables confiscated from 'Roma mafia'

Police in northeast Attica will on Wednesday put on display the stolen items it confiscated from the gang known as the “Roma mafia,” which carried out hundreds of robberies across Greece before it was unraveled last November.

The items, including valuable jewelry and watches, will be displayed at 12 noon at the Marousi police station on Ayio Oros Street for robbery victims to identify.

The valuables will also be photographed and publicized.