Syrians stuck in Greece share memories from home
Fidan Kiru, 31, a Syrian refugee from Afrin, holds a photograph taken in 2004 showing herself and her husband Mohyeddin, when he was 27-year-old, and her sons, younger to older, Avindar, 8 months, Khalid, 4 and Levant, 6, at her tent in Kalochori refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. 'This is the only group family picture we have, my husband is currently in Germany and I hope they will allow me to join him,' Fidan said.
Heven Daood, 39, a Syrian refugee from Tell-Tawil in al-Hasaka, shows a photograph of her husband Reiad, 45, at her shelter in Ritsona refugee camp, Greece. 'I have this photograph with me for the last 10 years, it is a very precious picture, my husband used to travel a lot for work and this image always remained close to my heart.'
Rustum Abdulrahman, 35, a Syrian refugee from the northern district of Al-Ashrafiya, Aleppo, shows a photograph of his wife Zuzan, 33, at Ritsona refugee camp, Greece. 'I keep this image always with me, I made it as small as possible so no matter what it won't be damaged and will never loose it, my wife is my best friend and the partner of my life,' Rustum said.
Sheikhmous Hussein, 33, a Syrian refugee from the northern district of Al-Ashrafiya, Aleppo, shows photographs from his wedding day, at his shelter in the refugee camp of Ritsona, Greece. 'It was on the 8th of March 2014, these photographs were the only thing we managed to carry with us from Aleppo,' Hussein said.
Habeeba Waqas, 40, a Syrian refugee from Aleppo, holds a photograph showing her husband Mohammed and her father in law Suliman at her tent in Frakapor refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki. 'This is the only memory that I carried with me from Syria, my husband was young and handsome in this picture,' Habeeba said.