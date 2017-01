The respected Kyklos Ensemble will perform works by Alexander Borodin, Sergei Rachmaninov and Sergei Prokofiev in a concert titled “A la Russe,” at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 1. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. Tickets, which cost 10 to 15 euros (4 euros reduced), can be purchased at the concert hall, as well as at its box office (8 Omirou).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr