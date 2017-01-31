Makis Ablianitis | Athens | February 1 & 2

World music composer and guitarist Makis Ablianitis, whose work is a blend of emotive folk sounds and jazz, will perform pieces from his latest album, “Uranos,” at the Half Note Jazz Club on Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2. Pantelis Thalassinos and Vangelis Germanos will join him on vocals. Tickets cost 20, 15 and 10 euros, depending on seating, and can be purchased at Public, Seven Spots, Reload, Media Markt and Evripidis stores, as well as online at www.viva.gr.

7 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr